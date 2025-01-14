RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Would rather like...: ITC boss on 90-hr work week

January 14, 2025  15:36
image
Weighing in on the 90-hour workweek controversy, ITC Ltd Chairman Sanjiv Puri said that it is more important for the workers to be aligned to the grander vision of the company rather than the number of hours put in.
 
Giving an analogy of many workers building a castle, he said, "If you ask a mason what he is doing, he might say he is laying a brick, another might say he is building a wall but some might say he is building a castle. It is that vision that workers should have," he told PTI in an interview.
 
Asked if he is saying that mean if he would rather not put a number to the work hours at ITC, he said, "We would not do that."
 
"We would rather like people to be part of the journey (of the company) and feel passionately involved and kind of feel the urge amongst themselves to make a difference to the enterprise. That's how we look at it".
 
The cigarettes-to-consumer goods conglomerate allows a flexible work environment, including work from home on two days every week, he said.
 
ITC, he said, provides a lot of flexibility in working. "Also two days a week, you can work from home," he said.
 
"So it's not so much about, you know, really monitoring each individual's number of hours. It's more about enabling individuals, helping them to actualise their potential, and then reviewing what goals people have achieved.
 
His comments follow a controversy SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of India's largest engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd, sparked on social media when he said employees should work 90-hour a week including on Sundays rather than sit at home.

 "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays," Subrahmanyan said in an undated video of his discussion with staff.
 
"What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife, and how long can the wife stare at the husband."

 The video, which was circulated widely on social media platforms X and Linkedin, led to heated debate about work-life balance.
 
"I know that he (Subrahmanyan) has been debated a lot, but let me tell you the philosophy with which you look at it," Puri said.
 
He then went on to explain how empowering the employees with the company vision and goal was important.
 
Vision, values and vitality are what ITC is all about, he added.
 
"So we put a lot of effort in making sure that everybody understands the vision of the enterprise. We use a part of the vision and want to contribute to making the vision a reality. And we enable vitality by our processes, by the resources we provide, by the freedom to act, that we provide, the empowerment that we provide, which are very different and very clear goals for individuals to achieve, and these are the primary things that we look at," he said.
 
While Subrahmanyan's comments sparked a heated debate about work-life balance in the country, a Larsen & Toubro spokesperson last week said that the chairman's remarks reflect the company's "larger ambition". -- PTI
