RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

V Narayanan assumes charge as new ISRO chief

January 14, 2025  10:12
V Narayanan with his predecessor S Somanath
V Narayanan with his predecessor S Somanath
V Narayanan has assumed charge as the chairman of ISRO, replacing S Somanath, the Space Agency said.

In a statement, the ISRO said, "Dr V Narayanan, Distinguished Scientist (Apex Grade), assumed the charge of Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman, Space Commission and Chairman, ISRO on the afternoon of January 13, 2025." 

Prior to this, Narayanan served as the Director of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), a key facility responsible for the development of propulsion systems for launch vehicles and spacecraft.

He also played a pivotal role as the Chairman of the National Level Human Rated Certification Board (HRCB) for the Gaganyaan programme, India's ambitious human spaceflight mission.

A veteran scientist, Narayanan joined ISRO in 1984 and has contributed significantly to India's space missions over the decades. He became the Director of LPSC in January 2018, cementing his reputation as a leader in rocket and spacecraft propulsion technologies.

Narayanan hails from a humble background and is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, where he completed his M.Tech in Cryogenic Engineering and PhD in Aerospace Engineering. Awarded the Silver Medal for securing the first rank in his M.Tech programme, he has also received the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2018 and the Life Fellowship Award in 2023 from IIT Kharagpur.

Before joining ISRO, Narayanan worked for a brief period at TI Diamond Chain Ltd., Madras Rubber Factory, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at Trichy and Ranipet. 

Over his 40-year tenure at ISRO, including seven years as Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), he has made groundbreaking contributions to India's space programme.

"When India was denied the cryogenic technology for GSLV Mk-ll vehicle, he designed the engine systems, developed necessary software tools, contributed for establishing the necessary infrastructure and test facilities, testing and qualification and completing the development of Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS) and making it operational," ISRO said.

As project director of the C25 cryogenic project for the LVM3 vehicle, he led the development of the C25 cryogenic stage powered by a 20-tonne thrust engine, which was crucial for the successful maiden launch of LVM3. His M.Tech thesis and PhD work were instrumental in the development of these systems, making India one of only six countries with indigenous cryogenic technology. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US winning worldwide competition: Biden in final speech
LIVE! US winning worldwide competition: Biden in final speech

India got 'true independence' on...: RSS chief
India got 'true independence' on...: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the date of Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi" as it marks the "true independence" of India, which faced "parachakra" (enemy attack) for several...

Kumbh: Devotees take 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti
Kumbh: Devotees take 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti

Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram', and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya' chants could be heard as the devotees moved towards the bathing area in groups despite the freezing waters during the cold winter season.

V Narayanan takes charge as ISRO chairman
V Narayanan takes charge as ISRO chairman

Narayanan has a long and distinguished career at ISRO, having played a key role in several important missions, including Chandrayaan-2 and 3, and the Gaganyaan programme.

Rupee Slide Won't Crash Markets
Rupee Slide Won't Crash Markets

The markets need not tank every time the rupee depreciates sustainably over months.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances