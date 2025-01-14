US winning worldwide competition: Biden in final speech

The United States is "winning" the worldwide competition while its adversaries are facing headwinds, President Joe Biden said on Monday.





The 82-year-old outgoing president drove to the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the US State Department to deliver his last foreign policy speech in which he highlighted the achievements of his administration and how the world had changed in the past four years.





"A new era has begun. In these four years, we faced crises that we've been tested. We've come through those tests stronger, in my view, than we entered those tests. This is a fierce competition (that is) underway, the future of the global economy, technology, human values and so much else.





Right now, in my view, thanks to our administration, the United States is winning the worldwide competition," Biden said.





He added that, compared to four years ago, the US was stronger, its alliances were stronger while its adversaries and competitors were weaker.





"We have not gone to war to make these things happen. During my presidency, I've increased America's power in every dimension. We increased our diplomatic power, creating more allies the US has ever had in the history of our nation," he asserted.





"We have increased our military power, making the most significant investments in the defence industrial base in decades. We've increased the technology power, taking the lead in artificial intelligence and other technologies of the future. And we've increased the economic power, building the most dynamic economy in the world from the bottom up and the middle out, not the top down," the president added.





Biden asserted that the US had become "stronger at home, stronger in the world" since he and Vice-President Kamala Harris took office.





"now, America is more capable and I would argue, better prepared than we've been in a long, long time. While our competitors and adversaries are facing stiff headwinds, we have the wind at our back because of all of you," he said.





"This is what we're heading into and over the next administration, that's what we're handing it to," Biden added.





The president laid out what his administration had done, the opportunities created for the US and those opportunities going forward.





"Today, I can report to the American people, our sources of national power are far stronger than we were when we took office. Our economy is booming, although there's more work to do. Our technologies, from artificial intelligence to biotech quantum to advanced semiconductors, they're the envy of the world. And we have made the most significant investments in America and the American workers since the New Deal. To rebuild, our roads and bridges our ports and airports, clean water systems, affordable high-speed Internet and so much more," he said.





Biden also said the US's alliances were stronger than they had been in decades. -- PTI