TMC leader, party worker shot at in Bengal's Malda

January 14, 2025  14:28
A Trinamool Congress leader and a party worker were shot at in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday, police said.

The shoot-out occurred less than a fortnight after a TMC councillor was shot dead in the district. 

The incident took place in Kaliaganj area when the TMC leader and the party worker were present at a programme, organised for the inauguration of a road, a senior officer said. 

They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, and their condition was stated to be critical, he said. 

"We are looking into the shoot-out incident on Tuesday and talking to onlookers and party workers who were present there," a senior police officer told PTI

One of the injured persons has been identified as Bakul Shiekh, a TMC local committee president, he said. 

TMC councillor in Malda Dulal Sarkar was killed on January 2,  and seven people have been arrested in this connection.  
