Benchmark index Sensex bounced back on Tuesday after four days of sharp decline on easing retail inflation and a rebound in global markets.





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose 169.62 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 76,499.63.





During the day, it surged 505.6 points or 0.66 per cent to 76,835.61.

The BSE Sensex has plunged 1,869.1 points or 2.39 per cent in the past four trading sessions. --