Passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu

January 14, 2025  11:46
Representative image
A coach of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train bound for Puducherry derailed near Villupuram on Tuesday, an official said and a major accident was averted as the loco pilot noticed it and quickly halted the train. 

No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours, the official said adding the cause of derailment would be known only following completion of an inquiry, which has been ordered.
        
When the Villupuram-Puducherry train with approximately 500 passengers, soon after its departure from Villupuram at 5.25 am, was crossing a curve, a coach derailed and the loco pilot swiftly stopped the train. 

The derailment led to disruption of train services in the Villupuram route till 8.30 am. The Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU is a short distance train covering about 38 km. -- PTI 
