No, Narayana Murthy did NOT say this...





Since the report was shared in the name of the English news website Hindustan Times, the users believed the screenshot was authentic and shared it widely.





PTI Fact Check's investigation revealed that the screenshot was fake and digitally edited. No such report was published on the Hindustan Times website, nor did Narayana Murthy make any such statement.





The news website also confirmed that the screenshot was edited and fake.





On social media platform 'X', a user shared the screenshot of the alleged news report on January 7, writing, "Another statement from Mr Murthy. Is Narayana Murthy okay? (sic)" The post has garnered over 3,000 views, and the number continues to grow.





PTI Fact Check Desk first conducted a Google search using relevant keywords to verify the claim. No media reports related to the viral claim were found.





Further investigation involved searching for the keyword "Narayana Murthy" on the Hindustan Times website. This search revealed several old news articles featuring the same image used in the viral screenshot.





One such article, published on December 16, 2024, included Murthy's statement advocating for the youth to work 70 hours a week to improve the country's condition.





Upon comparing the viral screenshot with this genuine report, it was noticed that the original article included the publication time and date, whereas the viral screenshot lacked these details.





During the investigation, the desk also found a clarification related to the viral screenshot on the official X' account of Hindustan Times, where they described it as photoshopped and fake.





On January 7, The Hindustan Times wrote on X, "A screenshot of a purported HT story is circulating online, claiming that Narayana Murthy advocated for limited interaction between young boys and girls. We confirm that the screenshot is photoshopped and the report is fake."





In the same post, it added, "Our legal team is actively pursuing this matter, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those creating and spreading this misinformation."

A few social media users shared a purported screenshot of a news report, claiming that Infosys founder Narayana Murthy advocated for "limited interaction between young boys and girls".