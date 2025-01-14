'Muslim man' held outside Narsinghanand's camp at Kumbh





Udita Tyagi, general secretary of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust, told PTI that the man was spotted outside their camp around 2 am on Tuesday.





"When questioned by attendants, he initially identified himself as Ayush, but on further interrogation, he revealed his real name to be Ayub," she said.





Camp volunteers handed him over to the police. "We have requested enhanced security for Yati Ji," Tyagi added.





Narshinghanand, who has been booked in several hate speech cases for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad, is staying at the Dudeshwar Nath Mahadev camp, which is located under the Shastri Bridge in the Sangam Lower Marg area of the Kumbh Mela grounds.





Akhara Police Station SHO Bhaskar Mishra said the man was interrogated by the Special Operations Team (SOT) and the Special Task Force (STF).





"The individual, identified as Ayub, hails from Etah. It seems he was there out of curiosity or in search of food. Nothing suspicious was recovered from him," Mishra said, adding that a probe is underway in the matter. -- PTI

