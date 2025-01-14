RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Muslim man' held outside Narsinghanand's camp at Kumbh

January 14, 2025  20:26
image
Supporters of Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri alleged that a Muslim man was acting suspicious outside their camp at the Maha Kumbh. Police said they have detained the man but added nothing suspicious was found on him.

Udita Tyagi, general secretary of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust, told PTI that the man was spotted outside their camp around 2 am on Tuesday.

"When questioned by attendants, he initially identified himself as Ayush, but on further interrogation, he revealed his real name to be Ayub," she said. 

Camp volunteers handed him over to the police. "We have requested enhanced security for Yati Ji," Tyagi added.

Narshinghanand, who has been booked in several hate speech cases for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad, is staying at the Dudeshwar Nath Mahadev camp, which is located under the Shastri Bridge in the Sangam Lower Marg area of the Kumbh Mela grounds.

Akhara Police Station SHO Bhaskar Mishra said the man was interrogated by the Special Operations Team (SOT) and the Special Task Force (STF). 

"The individual, identified as Ayub, hails from Etah. It seems he was there out of curiosity or in search of food. Nothing suspicious was recovered from him," Mishra said, adding that a probe is underway in the matter.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi presses Russia to release Indians in army
LIVE! Delhi presses Russia to release Indians in army

A Mighty Warship Gets Ready To Roar!
A Mighty Warship Gets Ready To Roar!

INS Surat is the Indian Navy's first AI enabled warship.

Student behind bomb threats linked to political NGO
Student behind bomb threats linked to political NGO

Delhi Police have arrested a Class 12 student for allegedly sending hoax bomb threats to over 400 schools in the city. The student's parents are linked to an NGO that supports a political party, raising questions about a possible larger...

With new hq, Cong leaves behind more than an address
With new hq, Cong leaves behind more than an address

The Indian National Congress, India's oldest political party, is moving from its longtime headquarters at 24 Akbar Road to a new building called Indira Gandhi Bhawan. The move marks the end of an era for the Congress, which has been...

'Why Would Govt Be Scared Of Cartoonists?'
'Why Would Govt Be Scared Of Cartoonists?'

'Journalists must ask the Mumbai police why are they sending notices via X to cartoonists.''The Mumbai police must come clean. Who is giving them such orders?'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances