Maha Kumbh: 13.8 million take 'Amrit Snan' in Sangam

January 14, 2025  12:23
image
Over 13.8 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj till 10.30 am on Tuesday during the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025, according to the officials.
 
On day one of the world's largest gathering over 1.5 crore pilgrims had taken a holy dip at the Sangam.

 Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya' were heard as the devotees took a dip in the bone-chilling water.
  
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted devotees on the occasion of the first Amrit Snan.
  
"This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj," he said in a post on X early this morning.

Celebrated on January 14 every year, Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun into Capricorn, signifying the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. It is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God and holds immense cultural and spiritual significance.

Previously known as 'Shahi Snan,' the 'Amrit Snan' is a ceremonial holy dip performed by saints and devotees at sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh.
