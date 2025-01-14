RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


KTR placed under 'house arrest', claims BRS

January 14, 2025  10:32
Senior BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were on Tuesday placed under "house arrest" in Hyderabad by the police following the arrest of party MLA P Kaushik Reddy.
  
Former ministers Rama Rao and Harish Rao were placed under "house arrest" at their residences in Hyderabad, the BRS claimed.

BRS legislator from the Huzurabad constituency Kaushik Reddy was on Monday arrested in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly abusing Jagtial legislator Sanjay Kumar at a district review committee meeting in Karimnagar on January 12.

Three cases were registered against Kaushik Reddy after a heated argument broke out between him and Sanjay Kumar at the review committee meeting.

Kaushik Reddy and Sanjay Kumar engaged in a war of words after the former questioned the latter about his party affiliation.

He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the PA of the Jagtial MLA, who accused him of "obstructing, abusing and physically assaulting" Sanjay Kumar, police said.

Sanjay Kumar, who had switched to the ruling Congress from Bharat Rashtra Samithi in June 2024, lodged a complaint against Kaushik Reddy with Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar on Monday.

The BRS leaders had strongly condemned the arrest of Kaushik Reddy. -- PTI 
