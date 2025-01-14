RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

KGMU resident doctor jumps off hostel roof in Lucknow

January 14, 2025  17:57
image
A first-year MD medicine resident at King George's Medical University (KGMU) attempted suicide on Tuesday by jumping off the roof of her hostel building, police said.

The critically injured student is undergoing treatment at the university's trauma centre, they added.

"The resident doctor attempted suicide by jumping off the roof of Room No. 206 in the girls' hostel. She is being treated at the critical care facility of our trauma centre," KGMU media spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh told PTI.

"The incident occurred on Tuesday morning. The student was rushed to the trauma centre where diagnostic procedures, including a CT scan and blood tests, were conducted. Her condition is serious," he added.

A native of Kanpur, the student is pursuing her first year MD in medicine. 

Her parents have been informed, Singh said.

"Preliminary findings suggest that she was dissatisfied with her job, which may have prompted her to attempt suicide," a police officer said.

Police and the college administration are questioning the other hostel residents to gather more details, the officer added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian working in Russian army killed in Ukraine
LIVE! Indian working in Russian army killed in Ukraine

Parl panel to summon Zuckerberg over poll claim
Parl panel to summon Zuckerberg over poll claim

Seeking an apology from social media giant Meta for 'tarnishing' India's image, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, who heads the Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, said on Tuesday that...

'Unwell' Steve Jobs' wife recovers after 'Ganga snan'
'Unwell' Steve Jobs' wife recovers after 'Ganga snan'

Named 'Kamala ' by Giri, Mrs Jobs arrived in Prayagraj on Monday. She is staying at the Kumbh tent city at the Niranjini Akhara camp till January 15, before returning to the US to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald...

Rift in team: Coach Gambhir faces uncertain future
Rift in team: Coach Gambhir faces uncertain future

Gautam Gambhir's position as India's head coach is under scrutiny following a string of disappointing results and reports of discontent within the team.

Fresh violence erupts in Malda after TMC worker killed
Fresh violence erupts in Malda after TMC worker killed

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead and two others, including a local committee president, were critically injured in a gun attack in Malda district, West Bengal, on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Kaliaganj area when...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances