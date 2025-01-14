RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

J-K is incomplete without PoK: Rajnath

January 14, 2025  14:56
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday lauded Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his efforts to reduce the distance between hearts of people of J-K and Delhi, and asserted that the BJP government treats Delhi and Kashmir equally.

Singh was addressing the ninth armed forces veterans' day rally at the Tanda Artillery brigade in Akhnoor sector near Jammu.
 
"Kashmir was treated differently (by previous governments) in the past as a result our brothers and sisters in the region could not get connected with Delhi as it should have been. I do not want to go into the past as our government's biggest achievement is that we have been working to bridge 'dil ki duri' (distance between hearts) between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

"I congratulate Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for taking the right steps to help overcome the little bit of gap (which is still there)," the defence minister said.

The defence minister slammed Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq for his remarks against India, and said that Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK. 

He also extended Makar Sankranti and New Year greetings to the veterans, and said their presence in Akhnoor demonstrates that "we are treating Akhnoor or for that matter Kashmir the same way as Delhi in our hearts." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6 Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in JK
LIVE! 6 Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in JK

Girl Arrested For Ex-Boyfriend's Suicide
Girl Arrested For Ex-Boyfriend's Suicide

'We arrested the girl on a complaint from the boy's father. He told us that his son died by suicide due to the girl.'

Steve Jobs's wife falls ill at Maha Kumbh Mela
Steve Jobs's wife falls ill at Maha Kumbh Mela

Named 'Kamala ' by Giri, Mrs Jobs arrived in Prayagraj on Monday. She is staying at the Kumbh tent city at the Niranjini Akhara camp till January 15, before returning to the US to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald...

Hard to believe BEST bus had...: Court on Kurla mishap
Hard to believe BEST bus had...: Court on Kurla mishap

A Mumbai court has denied bail to the driver of a BEST bus involved in a fatal accident last month, finding that he was driving in a rash and negligent manner. The court rejected the driver's claim that the accident was due to a...

'Why Would Govt Be Scared Of Cartoonists?'
'Why Would Govt Be Scared Of Cartoonists?'

'Journalists must ask the Mumbai police why are they sending notices via X to cartoonists.''The Mumbai police must come clean. Who is giving them such orders?'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances