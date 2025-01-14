RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Indian working in Russian army killed in Ukraine

January 14, 2025  18:18
image
An Indian national recruited by the Russian military has been killed and another has sustained injuries in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, and New Delhi has taken up the matter strongly with Moscow.

Following the death of the Indian national from Kerala, India has reiterated to Russia its demand for an early discharge of the Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). 

"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala, who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

"Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow," he added. 

Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families of the two Indians and all possible assistance is being extended.

"We are working with the Russian authorities for an early transportation of the mortal remains to India," Jaiswal said.

"We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person," he said.

"The matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian embassy in New Delhi today," he added. 

The MEA spokesperson said India has also reiterated its demand for an early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals in Russian military.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian working in Russian army killed in Ukraine
LIVE! Indian working in Russian army killed in Ukraine

Parl panel to summon Zuckerberg over poll claim
Parl panel to summon Zuckerberg over poll claim

Seeking an apology from social media giant Meta for 'tarnishing' India's image, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, who heads the Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, said on Tuesday that...

'Unwell' Steve Jobs' wife recovers after 'Ganga snan'
'Unwell' Steve Jobs' wife recovers after 'Ganga snan'

Named 'Kamala ' by Giri, Mrs Jobs arrived in Prayagraj on Monday. She is staying at the Kumbh tent city at the Niranjini Akhara camp till January 15, before returning to the US to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald...

Rift in team: Coach Gambhir faces uncertain future
Rift in team: Coach Gambhir faces uncertain future

Gautam Gambhir's position as India's head coach is under scrutiny following a string of disappointing results and reports of discontent within the team.

Fresh violence erupts in Malda after TMC worker killed
Fresh violence erupts in Malda after TMC worker killed

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead and two others, including a local committee president, were critically injured in a gun attack in Malda district, West Bengal, on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Kaliaganj area when...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances