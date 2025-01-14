Indian working in Russian army killed in Ukraine

An Indian national recruited by the Russian military has been killed and another has sustained injuries in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, and New Delhi has taken up the matter strongly with Moscow.





Following the death of the Indian national from Kerala, India has reiterated to Russia its demand for an early discharge of the Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala, who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.





"Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow," he added.





Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families of the two Indians and all possible assistance is being extended.





"We are working with the Russian authorities for an early transportation of the mortal remains to India," Jaiswal said.





"We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person," he said.





"The matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian embassy in New Delhi today," he added.





The MEA spokesperson said India has also reiterated its demand for an early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals in Russian military. -- PTI