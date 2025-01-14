RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Haryana BJP chief booked in gang rape case

January 14, 2025  21:46
Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Mohanlal Badoli and a singer were booked after a woman alleged that she was gang-raped by them in a hotel in Kasauli.

Himachal Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against the two men, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI reached out to Badoli but no response was received.

According to the complainant, the two men made videos of the act and threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed the incident to anyone, they said. 

The FIR registered in Kasauli in Solan district on December 13, 2024, names Badoli and Jai Bhagwan alias Rocky.

A copy of the FIR was doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday. 

According to the FIR, the woman was staying in a hotel in Kasauli with her boss and friend when they met the two accused on July 3, 2023. While Badoli introduced himself as a political leader, Rocky introduced himself as a singer.

Later, the woman and her friend went into a room with the two accused, who promised to help the complainant get a government job and a chance to feature in a music video, the FIR said.

The accused allegedly forced the complainant to drink liquor.

When she refused, they raped her, she said in her complaint.

They also clicked pictures and recorded videos of the act and threatened to kill the woman if she disclosed the incident to anyone, the FIR added.

The complainant further alleged that two months ago, she was called to Rocky's house in Panchkula where the accused threatened to implicate her in a false case, police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, police said, a case has been registered against Badoli and Rocky under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).  -- PTI
