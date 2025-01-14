RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Guess How Much TCS Dividend Tata Sons Earned?

January 14, 2025  08:34
Dev Chatterjee/Business Standard

Tata Sons is set to receive a dividend of Rs 24,931 crore (Rs 249.31 billion) in the first nine months of the current financial year from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software exporter.

TCS declared a special dividend of Rs 66 per share, in addition to a Rs 10 per share interim dividend for the December quarter. Earlier, it had declared Rs 10 a share interim dividend each in the first two quarters.

Tata Sons received its highest ever dividend of Rs 30,418 crore (Rs 304.18 billion) in FY23.

In FY24, Tata Sons used its dividend income to repay its entire debt, successfully transforming into a debt-free company.
