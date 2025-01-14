Govt sanctions 2 new battalions for CISF

The Union government has sanctioned two fresh battalions comprising more than 2,000 personnel for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guarding vital installations like airports and nuclear power plants.

Once raised, the strength of the force will touch about 2 lakh personnel.

"The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has sanctioned significant expansion of the CISF by giving the go-ahead for creation of two new battalions.





"This decision, coupled with the recently-approved mahila (women) battalion, will augment the force's capacity, strengthen national security and create new employment opportunities for over 2,000 persons," a CISF spokesperson said on Tuesday.





The sanction was received on Monday, the spokesperson said.





Late last year, an all-women battalion was sanctioned for the force.





The force currently has 12 reserve battalions on ground with a strength of 1,025 personnel in each.





These upcoming battalions, the spokesperson said, will also be vital in catering to the "increasing" demands on the CISF by creating a pool of trained personnel to fulfill immediate induction requirements relating to internal security.





The reserve battalions consist of personnel specifically trained and equipped who are experienced in handling security of high security hails and other undertakings, the spokesperson said.





The additional battalions will significantly improve the CISF's "rapid response" capabilities during emergencies, spokesperson said.





The two new reserve battalions and the all-women unit will take at least a year before they are deployed on ground. The process to hire the new manpower comprising both men and women and training them will be initiated soon, a senior officer told PTI.





The new strength, once raised, will reduce stress on existing personnel and translate into "improved" leave and weekly relief opportunities for personnel, the spokesperson said.





Apart from securing 68 civil airports of the country, the 1969-raised CISF provides counter-terrorist security cover to a number of facilities in the nuclear and aerospace domain and historical monuments like Taj Mahal and Red Fort.





It also secures facilities in the private sector like the Infosys offices in Bengaluru and Pune, Reliance refinery in Jamnagar (Gujarat), among others. -- PTI