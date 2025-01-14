RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Direct Tax Mopup Rises To Rs 16.9 Trillion!

January 14, 2025  09:12
image
Monika Yadav/Business Standard

Net direct tax collection surged 15.9 per cent to Rs 16.9 trillion between April 1 and January 12 of 2024-2025 (FY25), according to the latest data released by the income tax department on Monday.

Of this, non-corporate tax -- which includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, bodies of individuals, associations of persons, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons grew 21.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 8.7 trillion.

Corporate tax during the same period grew at a slower pace, 8.1 per cent, to Rs 7.7 trillion.

The securities transaction tax grew 75.2 per cent to Rs 44,538 crore (Rs 445.38 billion).

Gross direct collections during the period grew 19.9 per cent to Rs 20.6 trillion, with refunds growing 42.5 per cent to Rs 3.7 trillion during the same period.

According to Sandeep Puri, partner at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, the robust growth in tax collection highlights the effectiveness of current fiscal policies and the resilience of the economy.

"The growth in non-corporate tax, which primarily includes personal tax, also reflects improved compliance among individual taxpayers and enhanced tax administration efforts in expanding the tax base," Puri said.

The government is targeting a total gross tax revenue of Rs 38.4 trillion for FY25. This includes a goal of Rs 22.07 trillion from direct taxes and Rs 16.33 trillion from indirect taxes.

In the previous financial year (2023-2024), the Centres direct tax revenue reached Rs 19.58 trillion after accounting for refunds, reflecting a growth rate of 17.7 per cent.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US winning worldwide competition: Biden in final speech
LIVE! US winning worldwide competition: Biden in final speech

Kumbh: Devotees take 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti
Kumbh: Devotees take 'Amrit Snan' on Makar Sankranti

Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Shri Ram', and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya' chants could be heard as the devotees moved towards the bathing area in groups despite the freezing waters during the cold winter season.

Rupee Slide Won't Crash Markets
Rupee Slide Won't Crash Markets

The markets need not tank every time the rupee depreciates sustainably over months.

'HMPV Has Been Circulating For Decades'
'HMPV Has Been Circulating For Decades'

'But it is only now being detected more via a test that costs about Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.''The HMPV virus typically causes mild respiratory symptoms in most people, but can be more severe in young children, the elderly, and those with...

'We Never Know What The Future Holds...'
'We Never Know What The Future Holds...'

'...I'll say this to my fellow Americans, the more ties that we have to more Indians and the more ways we can find to grow our economic and educational exchanges, the stronger America and India.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances