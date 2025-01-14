Delhi presses Russia to release Indians in army





Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said an Indian national from Kerala has died and another has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moscow.





Jaiswal said the matter has been strongly taken up with Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian embassy in New Delhi.





"We have also reiterated our demand for an early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals," he said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly raised the issue of early discharge of the Indian nationals working in the Russian Army during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July last year.





The death of Binil TB, who hailed from Thrissur, was made public on Monday by one of his relatives.





Though the MEA did not provide the circumstances of his death, he reportedly died on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine.





According to official data, nine Indians died while serving in the Russian Army in the last few months. Binil's death has taken the toll to 10.

