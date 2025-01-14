RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi polls: CM Atishi files nomination from Kalkaji constituency

January 14, 2025  14:23
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming assembly polls from Kalkaji constituency on Tuesday.

She filed her nomination papers at the district magistrate's (DM) office in Lajpat Nagar.

Atishi was supposed to file her papers on Monday following a roadshow. However, there was a delay due to the roadshow and she could not make it to the DM's office before the 3 pm deadline, according to an AAP leader.
Atishi is pitted against the BJP's Ramesh Singh Bidhuri and the Congress' Alka Lamba.

A seasoned politician and former MP, Bidhuri won Tughlakabad assembly seat in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

Lamba was with the AAP for almost five years and joined the Congress in 2019.

Kalkaji constituency has a total of 1,94,515 voters -- 1,06,893 male, 87,617 female and 5 transgender.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to polls on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8. -- PTI 
