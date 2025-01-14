RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cop suspended for SM post on Maha sarpanch murder

January 14, 2025  19:29
Representational image
A police constable from Maharashtra's Beed district was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly writing objectionable posts on social media over agitations regarding the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, an official said.

Gorakh Hadule, posted at Shivajinagar police station in Beed city, had allegedly circulated these posts on social media four days back.

"An order suspending Hadule was issued today. He will face an inquiry," the police official told PTI.

Protests and morchas have been held in Beed district since Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was killed by some persons on December 9.

The slain sarpanch's family and opposition parties are demanding Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's ouster from the state cabinet over his aide Walmik Karad's alleged link in a related extortion case.

Karad was arrested in the extortion case, while seven persons were held in connection with Santosh Deshmukh's murder. On Tuesday Karad was charged under the stringent MCOCA.     
