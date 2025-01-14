BSE Sensex: Top gainers today

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports jumped over 5 per cent.



NTPC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Zomato, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were among the other big gainers.



Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and UltraTech Cement were the other laggards.



HCL Technologies slumped over 8 per cent after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.



IT company HCL Tech on Monday reported a 5.54 per cent uptick in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,591 crore in the December quarter as the CEO expressed optimism for improvement in the demand environment and discretionary spending and raised the revenue growth guidance. -- PTI

