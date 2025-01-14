Boby Chemmanur gets bail in sexual harassment case





"Allowed," the case status of the plea on the high court website said.





Justice P V Kunhikrishnan while hearing the businessman's bail plea, noted that Chemmanur's passport was already deposited in court and that he would be available to the police during its investigation.





"Will pass a detailed order by 3.30 pm," the judge said.





During the hearing, the court also said it cannot be said that Chemmanur's remarks about the actor did not have "double meaning". "We cannot say there is no double meaning," the court said.

The Kerala high court on Tuesday granted bail to prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur, who has been arrested and is in judicial custody in a sexual harassment case filed against him by a Malayalam actor.