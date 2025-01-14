RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Biden names aircraft carriers after former presidents Clinton, Bush

January 14, 2025  12:49
image
United States President Joe Biden on Monday announced naming two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers after former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush.

Clinton, a Democrat, was the 42nd US president, holding office between 1993 and 2001. He was succeeded by Bush, a Republican, who held office from 2001 to 2009.

Biden said in a statement, "I am proud to announce that the next two Gerald R Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be named for two former presidents -- Bill Clinton and George W Bush."

"When I personally delivered the news to Bill and George, they were deeply humbled. Each knows firsthand the weight of the responsibilities that come with being commander-in-chief. And both know well our duty to support the families and loved ones who wait and worry for the safe return of their service member," he said.

The future USS William J Clinton (CVN 82) and the future USS George W Bush (CVN 83) will begin construction in the years ahead. When completed, they will join the most capable, flexible and professional navy ever put to sea, Biden said.

They will be crewed by sailors who hail from every corner of the US, and who will sail these ships into harm's way, defending US interests overseas and safety at home, he added.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said aircraft carriers were the centrepiece of the US's naval forces and they ensured the country projected power and delivered combat capability anytime and anywhere in defence of "our democracy".

"These two future carriers are named after historically significant commanders-in-chief who served our country with determination and dedication," he said.

"The future USS William J Clinton and the future USS George W Bush will serve as lasting tributes to each leader's legacy in service of the US. Like their namesakes, these two future carriers, and the crews who sail them, will work to safeguard our national security, remind us of our history, and inspire others to serve our great republic," he added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 5 coal miners still trapped, rescue ops halted
LIVE! 5 coal miners still trapped, rescue ops halted

Passenger train derails in TN, major accident averted
Passenger train derails in TN, major accident averted

A coach of a MEMU train bound for Puducherry derailed near Villupuram on Tuesday, averting a major accident as the loco pilot noticed it and quickly halted the train. No one was injured and train services were restored within three...

BCCI Cracks Down On Players' Wives
BCCI Cracks Down On Players' Wives

For tournaments or series, which will be held for 45 days or more, the players' families will be allowed to accompany them for a maximum of only 14 days.

Why Subianto Is The R-Day Chief Guest
Why Subianto Is The R-Day Chief Guest

India is trying hard to erase Indonesia's wariness about New Delhi, building security cooperation in the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean.If Indonesia decides to buy the Brahmos missile, it would further strengthen relations between the...

A Mighty Warship Gets Ready To Roar!
A Mighty Warship Gets Ready To Roar!

INS Surat is the Indian Navy's first AI enabled warship.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances