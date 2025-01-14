RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Air India to operate daily Delhi-Prayagraj flights for Maha Kumbh

January 14, 2025  22:28
Air India will temporarily operate daily flights between the national capital and Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh to cater to the high travel demand.

In a release on Tuesday, the airline said it will operate the flights on the route from January 25 to February 28.

'With convenient daytime departures in both directions, the flights enable seamless connections via Delhi to customers travelling to/from various parts of India as well as North America, Europe, Australia, and several countries in Southeast Asia,' the release said.

Air India and Air India Express do not have regular services connecting Prayagraj.

Last month, SpiceJet announced that it would operate daily special flights connecting Prayagraj with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

These services will be available from January 12 to February 28. IndiGo and Akasa Air also operate flights to Prayagraj from different cities.  -- PTI
