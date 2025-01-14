RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

AAP faces FIR for posting AI-generated videos of Modi, Shah

January 14, 2025  23:26
image
Delhi Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly posting AI-generated photos and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the party's official X handle, police sources said.

The case was lodged under relevant sections at the North Avenue police station, they said, without giving details of the FIR.

According to the sources, they had received a complaint regarding some objectionable photos and videos of the prime minister and home minister on the official X handle of the AAP.

The alleged videos were posted by AAP on January 10 and January 13.     

One of the videos -- which was made by the AI-deepfake technology -- showed a scene from a 90s Bollywood flick where the faces of villains were swapped with that of BJP leaders and the audio was changed to a a conversation on Delhi polls, an officer said.

After analysing the complaint, the officer said the FIR was filed and an investigation has been initiated in the matter.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mysterious disease claims 2 more in J-K; toll 14
LIVE! Mysterious disease claims 2 more in J-K; toll 14

Another Indian dies in Ukraine, MEA asks Russia to...
Another Indian dies in Ukraine, MEA asks Russia to...

India on Tuesday pressed Russia to release all the Indians recruited by the Russian military, following the death of another Indian national in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone, taking the death toll to 10.

Maha Kumbh: 3.5 crore seers, devotees take Amrit Snan
Maha Kumbh: 3.5 crore seers, devotees take Amrit Snan

Seers from various 'akharas' took the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday as an unbroken stream of people converged at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion with around 3.5 crore devotees taking a dip.

A Mighty Warship Gets Ready To Roar!
A Mighty Warship Gets Ready To Roar!

INS Surat is the Indian Navy's first AI enabled warship.

Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire, hostage release deal
Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire, hostage release deal

Hamas has agreed to a draft ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, officials told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances