4 arrested in UP's Hamirpur over forced conversion

January 14, 2025  00:32
image
Four people were arrested in Maudaha area of Hamirpur for allegedly trying to convert a Hindu family under the pretext of curing an illness, the police said on Monday. 

Additional superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Gupta said an FIR was registered in connection with the matter on Saturday. 

Nooruddin, Khalid, Irfan, and Mohammad Hanif, were arrested the same day and booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. 

A fifth, Meraj Hasan, is being looked for. 

Bajrang Dal's former district convenor Ashish Singh claimed the accused lured and misled a Dalit family into conversion. 

According to a complaint filed by some Hindu right groups, a mazaar was built at one Ajit Kumar's house in the Purvi Taros Mohalla, where a religious ceremony (urs) was being conducted. -- PTI
