Very special day for those who cherish Bharatiya values: Modi

January 13, 2025  09:33
image
As Maha Kumbh began in the holy city of Prayagraj on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a very special day for those who cherish Indian values and culture, saying the massive religious event embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage.
 
"A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," he said on X.
 
The prime minister said that he was happy to see Prayagraj abuzz, with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings.
 
He wished the pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay. 
