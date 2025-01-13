Stones pelted at train carrying passengers to Maha Kumbh

The railway police have registered an FIR after a stone was thrown at the Tapti Ganga Express train near Maharashtra's Jalgaon station on Sunday, an official said.





No one was injured in the incident that left a windowpane of the B6 coach damaged, he said.





According to the Jalgaon railway police official, some passengers on board the Surat-Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express reported the stone pelting through a tweet.





The stone was hurled at the train two to three kilometres after it had left the Jalgaon station, as per the passengers who were going to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela, the official said.



