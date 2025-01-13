RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Soldiers at Siachen now have high-speed internet

January 13, 2025  17:42
image
Soldiers posted at Siachen glacier, the highest battlefield in the world, can now enjoy high-speed internet services, a telecom company said.

In the run-up to Army Day on January 15, Reliance Jio, in collaboration with the Indian Army, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by extending its 4G and 5G network to the Siachen glacier, the company said.

"With support from the Army Signallers, Reliance Jio becomes the first telecom operator to deliver seamless connectivity in this harsh region," a spokesperson for the telecom company said.

She said Reliance Jio successfully deployed plug-and-play pre-configured equipment at a forward post, leveraging its indigenous full-stack 5G technology.

"This achievement was made possible in coordination with Army Signallers from planning to multiple training sessions, system pre-configuration and comprehensive testing. The Indian Army was pivotal in managing logistics, including airlifting Jio's equipment to Siachen glacier.

"This collaboration ensured connectivity at 16,000 feet in the Karakoram range, an area characterised by extreme conditions with temperatures plummeting to -50 degrees Celsius," the spokesperson added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 more kids succumb to mysterious disease in J-K
LIVE! 2 more kids succumb to mysterious disease in J-K

Ladakh standoff persists to some degree: Army chief
Ladakh standoff persists to some degree: Army chief

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Monday said there is still a 'degree' of standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and both sides need to sit down and firm up a broader...

Brahmin couples offered Rs 1 lakh for having 4 kids
Brahmin couples offered Rs 1 lakh for having 4 kids

The chief of the Madhya Pradesh Parshuram Kalyan Board has said he would pay Rs 1 lakh as reward to couples from the Brahmin community producing four children.

MP: Manager sacked over wedding at 200-yr-old temple
MP: Manager sacked over wedding at 200-yr-old temple

A wedding held at a 200-year-old temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has kicked up a row, prompting the authorities to order a probe into the matter, officials said on Monday.

India summons Bangladesh envoy amid border row
India summons Bangladesh envoy amid border row

The summon to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner comes a day after the Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma was summoned by the Bangladesh foreign ministry on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances