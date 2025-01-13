Slain Maha sarpanch's brother threatens to end life

Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, has threatened to jump to death from a mobile phone tower in Maharashtra's Beed, claiming information about the murder case probe was not being shared with his family.





Reiterating the demand for stringent action against the accused, Dhananjay Deshmukh on Sunday said he feared the evidence might be destroyed and he and his family might meet the same fate as his brother if the accused in the murder and a related extortion case are set free.





Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project.





As part of the investigation, police have so far arrested seven persons connected to the case. One of the accused is still absconding. All the eight accused have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), as per police.





Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in a related extortion case.





A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Maharashtra CID was conducting a probe into the cases.

Speaking to reporters in Beed on Sunday night, Dhananjay Deshmukh said, "Thirty five days have passed since my brother's murder. We have faith in the CM (Devendra Fadnavis). I was expecting that information about the investigation will be shared with me. But there is no value of the information if it shared after the evidences are destroyed." -- PTI