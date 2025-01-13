Sensex, Nifty tumble, rupee hits life-time low

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked in early trade on Monday amid weak global trends and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Brent crude rising to USD 81 a barrel and a strong US jobs data that dampened early rate cut expectations also dented investors' sentiment.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Asian Paints, Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.

Meanwhile, rupee crashed 27 paise to hit a new lifetime low of 86.31 against the US dollar, dragged down by a robust American currency amid volatile global cues.





On Friday, the rupee declined 18 paise to settle at 86.04 against the US dollar.