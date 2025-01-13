RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex, Nifty tumble, rupee hits life-time low

January 13, 2025  10:11
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked in early trade on Monday amid weak global trends and unabated foreign fund outflows.
 
Brent crude rising to USD 81 a barrel and a strong US jobs data that dampened early rate cut expectations also dented investors' sentiment.
 
From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Asian Paints, Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the major laggards.
IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.
 
Meanwhile, rupee crashed 27 paise to hit a new lifetime low of 86.31 against the US dollar, dragged down by a robust American currency amid volatile global cues.

On Friday, the rupee declined 18 paise to settle at 86.04 against the US dollar.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh
LIVE! Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh

Man arrested for chopping udders of cows in Bengaluru
Man arrested for chopping udders of cows in Bengaluru

The accused, Syed Nasru, had cut the udders of the cows in Vinayakanagar of Chamarajpet in the wee hours of Sunday, they said.

Stones hurled at train carrying devotees to Maha Kumbh
Stones hurled at train carrying devotees to Maha Kumbh

No one was injured in the incident that left a windowpane of the B6 coach damaged.

Millions take holy dip in Sangam as Maha Kumbh begins
Millions take holy dip in Sangam as Maha Kumbh begins

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu pilgrimage, commenced in Prayagraj, India on Monday, with over 40 lakh people taking the first holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Uttar Pradesh Chief...

Celebs who bought OYO shares in recent months
Celebs who bought OYO shares in recent months

Actors Madhuri Dixit, Amrita Rao, and Bollywood producer Gauri Khan are among celebrities who bought shares of travel tech platform OYO over the past few months.Gauri Khan bought 2.4 million shares of OYO during the recent Series G...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances