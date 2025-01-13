Sensex falls for 4th straight session, tumbles 1,048.90 points

The BSE Sensex tanked 1,869.1 points, or 2.39 per cent, in the past four trading sessions.





Falling for the fourth straight session on Friday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,048.90 points, or 1.36 per cent, to finally settle at 76,330.01.





During the day, it plunged 1,129.19 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 76,249.72.





The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 24,69,243.3 crore to Rs 4,17,05,906.74 crore ($4.82 trillion) in four days.





With Monday's sharp fall in equities, the market cap of BSE-listed firms dived below the $5-trillion mark. -- PTI