RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex falls for 4th straight session, tumbles 1,048.90 points

January 13, 2025  20:51
image
The BSE Sensex tanked 1,869.1 points, or 2.39 per cent, in the past four trading sessions.

Falling for the fourth straight session on Friday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,048.90 points, or 1.36 per cent, to finally settle at 76,330.01.

During the day, it plunged 1,129.19 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 76,249.72. 

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 24,69,243.3 crore to Rs 4,17,05,906.74 crore ($4.82 trillion) in four days.

With Monday's sharp fall in equities, the market cap of BSE-listed firms dived below the $5-trillion mark.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal orders CID probe into expired IV fluid case
LIVE! Bengal orders CID probe into expired IV fluid case

Modi keeps promises: PM assures Kashmiris on statehood
Modi keeps promises: PM assures Kashmiris on statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that he would keep promises he had made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a statement seen as an oblique reference to the demand for restoration of statehood voiced strongly by Chief...

Wife reveals Beed sarpanch was threatened by...
Wife reveals Beed sarpanch was threatened by...

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was threatened by some unidentified persons days before his murder following a quarrel at a windmill company, his wife claimed on Monday.

I-T minister fact-checks Zuckerberg on LS poll results
I-T minister fact-checks Zuckerberg on LS poll results

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw countered Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Monday on his claim that after the COVID-19 pandemic, most incumbent governments, including the one in India, lost elections in 2024, asserting that his...

Over 250 reunited with families in Kumbh Mela
Over 250 reunited with families in Kumbh Mela

The first day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj saw over 250 individuals separated from their families in the dense crowd reunited thanks to the efficient measures taken by the fair administration. However, some attendees, including an...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances