RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh

January 13, 2025  10:33
image
As the biggest spiritual gathering in the world begins with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday, devotees from not just India but around the world are flocking to the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela.
 
 Despite the freezing waters during the cold winter season, foreigners took a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the 'mystical' Saraswati.
 
A Brazilian devotee, Francisco, who came to India for the first time in search of Moksha, said that it was an amazing feeling to be present there. 
 
 "I came to India for the first time. I practice Yoga and I am searching for Moksha. It's amazing here. India is the spiritual heart of the world. The water is cold, but the heart is filled with warmth," he said.
 
 Another devotee from Spain expressed that he felt very lucky to have taken a dip there.
 
 "We are many friends here -- from Spain, Brazil, Portugal. We are on a spiritual trip. I took a holy dip and enjoyed it much; I am very lucky," he said.
 
 Another devotee, Jitesh Prabhakar, who is originally from Mysore and is now a German citizen, also visited the Mela along with his wife, Saskia Knauf and baby boy, Aditya. 
 
 "It doesn't matter if I live here (in India) or abroad--the connection should be there. I practice yoga every day. One should be grounded and always try to travel towards inner self," he said.
 
"I am very excited. I always like coming here," his wife added. 
 
 A devotee from South Africa's Cape Town said, "It's so beautiful. The streets are clean, the people are so friendly and happy. We practice Sanatan Dharm."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh
LIVE! Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh

Man arrested for chopping udders of cows in Bengaluru
Man arrested for chopping udders of cows in Bengaluru

The accused, Syed Nasru, had cut the udders of the cows in Vinayakanagar of Chamarajpet in the wee hours of Sunday, they said.

Stones hurled at train carrying devotees to Maha Kumbh
Stones hurled at train carrying devotees to Maha Kumbh

No one was injured in the incident that left a windowpane of the B6 coach damaged.

Millions take holy dip in Sangam as Maha Kumbh begins
Millions take holy dip in Sangam as Maha Kumbh begins

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu pilgrimage, commenced in Prayagraj, India on Monday, with over 40 lakh people taking the first holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Uttar Pradesh Chief...

Celebs who bought OYO shares in recent months
Celebs who bought OYO shares in recent months

Actors Madhuri Dixit, Amrita Rao, and Bollywood producer Gauri Khan are among celebrities who bought shares of travel tech platform OYO over the past few months.Gauri Khan bought 2.4 million shares of OYO during the recent Series G...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances