Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh

As the biggest spiritual gathering in the world begins with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday, devotees from not just India but around the world are flocking to the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Despite the freezing waters during the cold winter season, foreigners took a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the 'mystical' Saraswati.

A Brazilian devotee, Francisco, who came to India for the first time in search of Moksha, said that it was an amazing feeling to be present there.

"I came to India for the first time. I practice Yoga and I am searching for Moksha. It's amazing here. India is the spiritual heart of the world. The water is cold, but the heart is filled with warmth," he said.

Another devotee from Spain expressed that he felt very lucky to have taken a dip there.

"We are many friends here -- from Spain, Brazil, Portugal. We are on a spiritual trip. I took a holy dip and enjoyed it much; I am very lucky," he said.

Another devotee, Jitesh Prabhakar, who is originally from Mysore and is now a German citizen, also visited the Mela along with his wife, Saskia Knauf and baby boy, Aditya.

"It doesn't matter if I live here (in India) or abroad--the connection should be there. I practice yoga every day. One should be grounded and always try to travel towards inner self," he said.

"I am very excited. I always like coming here," his wife added.

A devotee from South Africa's Cape Town said, "It's so beautiful. The streets are clean, the people are so friendly and happy. We practice Sanatan Dharm."