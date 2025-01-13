RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 5.22%

January 13, 2025  20:54
image
Retail inflation slowed to a four-month low of 5.22 per cent in December compared to 5.48 pc in November, mainly due to easing of prices in food basket, according to government data released on Monday.

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.48 per cent in November and 5.69 per cent in December 2023.

According to CPI data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basked reduced to 8.39 per cent in December. It was 9.04 per cent in November and 9.53 per cent in December 2023.

"The CPI (General) and food inflation in December 2024 is the lowest in the last four months," the NSO said.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India raised the inflation projection for the current fiscal year to 4.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent.

It also said the lingering food price pressures are likely to keep headline inflation elevated in the December quarter.

The CPI-based headline inflation increased from an average of 3.6 per cent during July-August to 5.5 per cent in September and further to 6.2 per cent in October 2024.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal orders CID probe into expired IV fluid case
LIVE! Bengal orders CID probe into expired IV fluid case

Modi keeps promises: PM assures Kashmiris on statehood
Modi keeps promises: PM assures Kashmiris on statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that he would keep promises he had made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a statement seen as an oblique reference to the demand for restoration of statehood voiced strongly by Chief...

Wife reveals Beed sarpanch was threatened by...
Wife reveals Beed sarpanch was threatened by...

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was threatened by some unidentified persons days before his murder following a quarrel at a windmill company, his wife claimed on Monday.

I-T minister fact-checks Zuckerberg on LS poll results
I-T minister fact-checks Zuckerberg on LS poll results

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw countered Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Monday on his claim that after the COVID-19 pandemic, most incumbent governments, including the one in India, lost elections in 2024, asserting that his...

Over 250 reunited with families in Kumbh Mela
Over 250 reunited with families in Kumbh Mela

The first day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj saw over 250 individuals separated from their families in the dense crowd reunited thanks to the efficient measures taken by the fair administration. However, some attendees, including an...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances