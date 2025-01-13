RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Omar praises Modi for JK polls, seeks statehood restoration

January 13, 2025  14:27
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said perpetrators of violence will always face defeat in Jammu and Kashmir and not be allowed to cause any harm to democracy in the region.

Addressing a gathering in Sonamarg after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel, Abdullah also sought restoration of statehood.

Paying tributes to seven persons, including a local doctor who lost their lives in a terror attack on the tunnel construction workers last year, Abdullah said they have sacrificed their lives for the development of the country and Jammu and Kashmir. 
