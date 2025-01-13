RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Newborn found dumped in bushes in Ajmer

January 13, 2025  23:58
File image
File image
A newborn girl who was found dumped in bushes in Rajasthan's Ajmer was taken to a hospital by a passersby, police said Monday. 

She is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JLN).

The girl was found in Paltan Bazar area. 

A private bus driver informed the police after hearing the screams of the newborn on Sunday morning, Civil Lines Station House Officer Chhotu Lal said.

He said that the girl had severe injuries on the head after being bitten by rats and stray animals.

Dr Amit Yadav, spokesperson at JLN Hospital said that the newborn is undergoing treatment in the ICU ward. 

There were multiple scratches and injuries on the body and she is anaemic and has difficulties in breathing, Yadav said.

The police said a case has been registered against the unidentified parents of the girl and district child welfare committee has also been informed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Another child tests positive for HMPV in Puducherry
LIVE! Another child tests positive for HMPV in Puducherry

I-T minister fact-checks Zuckerberg on LS poll results
I-T minister fact-checks Zuckerberg on LS poll results

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw countered Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Monday on his claim that after the COVID-19 pandemic, most incumbent governments, including the one in India, lost elections in 2024, asserting that his...

India summons Bangladesh envoy amid border row
India summons Bangladesh envoy amid border row

The summon to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner comes a day after the Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma was summoned by the Bangladesh foreign ministry on Sunday.

Modi keeps promises: PM assures Kashmiris on statehood
Modi keeps promises: PM assures Kashmiris on statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that he would keep promises he had made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a statement seen as an oblique reference to the demand for restoration of statehood voiced strongly by Chief...

Ladakh standoff persists to some degree: Army chief
Ladakh standoff persists to some degree: Army chief

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Monday said there is still a 'degree' of standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and both sides need to sit down and firm up a broader...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances