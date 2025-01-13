Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K's Sonamarg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 6.5 km long Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir that will make the Sonamarg tourist resort accessible throughout the year.

Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also present at the inauguration ceremony.





The two-lane bi-directional road tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir has been built at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore.





It is equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre-wide escape passage for emergencies.

Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, the tunnel will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes.