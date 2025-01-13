RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Minor girl injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Sukma

January 13, 2025  15:43
image
A 10-year-old girl was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Monday.
 
The incident took place on Sunday evening on the outskirts of Timmapuram village under Chintalnar police station area, a senior police official said.
 
As per preliminary information, the girl inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED, triggering the blast, he said.
 
The girl suffered injuries and was shifted to a hospital, the official said, adding her condition was reported to be stable.
 
Naxalites often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in forests to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets of Bastar region, which comprises seven districts including Sukma, Bijapur and Narayanpur. 

Civilians have in the past also fallen prey to such traps laid by Naxalites in the region, police said.
 
In neighbouring Bijapur district, two policemen were injured when a pressure IED plant by Naxalites exploded on Sunday, while a CRPF jawan received injuries in a similar incident on Saturday.
 
On January 10, a villager was killed and three others were injured in two such incidents in Orchha area of Narayanpur district.
 
On January 6, Naxalites blew up a vehicle with an IED in Bijapur district, killing eight police personnel and their civilian driver. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bloodbath in markets, Sensex falls over 1,000 points
LIVE! Bloodbath in markets, Sensex falls over 1,000 points

'Ancient temples converted into mosques be vacated'
'Ancient temples converted into mosques be vacated'

The president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, has demanded the evacuation of mosques built on ancient temples across India. Puri, who is also the president of the Mansa Devi Temple Trust in Haridwar, claims...

In 1st, Indian university grows spinach tissue in space
In 1st, Indian university grows spinach tissue in space

Growing plants in space under micro gravity is an important milestone for space biological research and as an engaging activity for the astronauts during long duration manned missions.

'Dragged its feet': HC questions Delhi govt bona fides
'Dragged its feet': HC questions Delhi govt bona fides

The Delhi high court on Monday said the state government dragged its feet on the issue of tabling of several Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports before the assembly, raising 'doubts on its bona fides'.

Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K
Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K

Modi also met the construction workers who worked meticulously amid harsh conditions to complete the tunnel.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances