Man arrested for making hoax bomb call, falsely implicating enemies

January 13, 2025  17:54
Image only for representation
A man who made a hoax bomb call to implicate five persons in a bid to take revenge against them, has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The accused had claimed the five men conspired to carry out bomb blast in the city, similar to last year's Rameshwaram Cafe blast, police said.

The suspect Syed had called the police control room on January 9 and falsely accused Ismail, Altaf, Nahid, Amzad and Humayun were plotting to carry out blasts in the city.

"We arrested the person who tried to fix five people in a false case to take revenge on them," a police officer told PTI on Monday.
