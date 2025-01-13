RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maha Kumbh begins with 'Shahi Snan' on Paush Purnima

January 13, 2025  08:39
Prayagraj witnessed a large gathering of devotees at Triveni Sangam as Maha Kumbh commenced with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday. 
 
A large number of devotees are arriving at the bank of Triveni Sangam - a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati. Devotees took a holy dip and performed the sacred ritual on this auspicious occasion. 
 
A devotee Vijay Kumar said, "... The arrangements here are very good. There is an arrangement for everything - for food and accommodation. The roads are also good."
 
"We go to Kumbh Mela wherever it is organised. I live in a small temple - I go to every pilgrim in India," another devotee said. 
 
A devotee from Rajasthan's Jaipur, Chunni Lal said, "I thank CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi; we all are feeling good by being here."
 
"The government has made good arrangements. I am thankful to the media as well... We are going to take a holy dip," a devotee said. 
 
Meanwhile, NDRF teams and water police of Uttar Pradesh Police deployed at places to ensure the safety and security of devotees.
 
This year, Maha Kumbh, the largest spiritual gathering in the world, has become more special because of the rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.
