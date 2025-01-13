RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kerala leader Anvar resigns as MLA after joining TMC

January 13, 2025  10:40
image
Kerala legislator P V Anvar, who joined the Trinamool Congress last week after parting ways with the ruling LDF a few months ago, resigned on Monday as the MLA of the Nilambur constituency.

Anvar, who met Speaker A N Shamseer in his chamber at the Legislative Assembly complex, confirmed his resignation. 

The resignation comes just days after Anvar joined the All India Trinamool Congress and announced that he had assumed the role of state coordinator for the Mamata Banerjee-led party. 

Anvar, who represented the Nilambur seat in the Kerala assembly, had earlier formed the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) after breaking away from the CPI(M)-led LDF.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh
LIVE! Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh

Man arrested for chopping udders of cows in Bengaluru
Man arrested for chopping udders of cows in Bengaluru

The accused, Syed Nasru, had cut the udders of the cows in Vinayakanagar of Chamarajpet in the wee hours of Sunday, they said.

Stones hurled at train carrying devotees to Maha Kumbh
Stones hurled at train carrying devotees to Maha Kumbh

No one was injured in the incident that left a windowpane of the B6 coach damaged.

Millions take holy dip in Sangam as Maha Kumbh begins
Millions take holy dip in Sangam as Maha Kumbh begins

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu pilgrimage, commenced in Prayagraj, India on Monday, with over 40 lakh people taking the first holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Uttar Pradesh Chief...

Celebs who bought OYO shares in recent months
Celebs who bought OYO shares in recent months

Actors Madhuri Dixit, Amrita Rao, and Bollywood producer Gauri Khan are among celebrities who bought shares of travel tech platform OYO over the past few months.Gauri Khan bought 2.4 million shares of OYO during the recent Series G...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances