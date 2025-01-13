Kerala Dalit girl rape: 42 arrested so far, say police





A total of 29 cases have been registered in the serial abuse of the girl, when she was a minor, in Pathanamthitta, Elavumthitta, Pandalam and Malayalappuzha police stations, an official release from Pathanamthitta police added.





Of this, two arrests were made by Pandalam police which filed two new FIRs in the case, the release said.





Eight people were arrested on Monday by the Elavumthitta police and four by the Pathanamthitta police, it added.





According to the police, as many as 42 people were arrested and remanded to judicial custody in the case so far while many were taken into custody.





One of the accused is reportedly abroad, an official said.





The investigation revealed that several of the accused met the girl at the private bus stand in Pathanamthitta.





She was then taken to various locations in vehicles and subjected to abuse, the police said.





The probe also found that the girl while she was studying class XII last year was taken by a youth who was acquainted with her through Instagram to a rubber plantation in Ranni, where he raped her along with three others.





The police said the investigation revealed she was gang-raped on at least five occasions, including incidents inside a car and at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital in January 2024. -- PTI

