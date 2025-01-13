RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Illegal Bangladeshi immigrant living in India for 38 years held in Mumbai

January 13, 2025  21:19
image
A 49-year-old Bangladeshi man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly living in India for the last 38 years on forged documents and working as a labourer, an official said on Monday. 

Two other Bangladeshi nationals were also arrested for living illegally in Mumbai for the past several years.

During a special drive being conducted against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the police arrested Jahangeer Alam Shoeed Morol from Jai Ambe Nagar in Chembur recently.

"His investigation revealed that he has been living illegally in India for the last 38 years and working as a labourer," the police said.

The police stated that Morol crossed into India illegally through the Bangladesh border without any legal documents. 

He was found with forged Indian documents.

The two other Bangladeshis, Kalam Ali Sheikh (46) and Saidu Sukur Sheikh (37), were arrested from Antop Hill and Wadala, a police official added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal orders CID probe into expired IV fluid case
LIVE! Bengal orders CID probe into expired IV fluid case

Modi keeps promises: PM assures Kashmiris on statehood
Modi keeps promises: PM assures Kashmiris on statehood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that he would keep promises he had made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a statement seen as an oblique reference to the demand for restoration of statehood voiced strongly by Chief...

Wife reveals Beed sarpanch was threatened by...
Wife reveals Beed sarpanch was threatened by...

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was threatened by some unidentified persons days before his murder following a quarrel at a windmill company, his wife claimed on Monday.

I-T minister fact-checks Zuckerberg on LS poll results
I-T minister fact-checks Zuckerberg on LS poll results

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw countered Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Monday on his claim that after the COVID-19 pandemic, most incumbent governments, including the one in India, lost elections in 2024, asserting that his...

Over 250 reunited with families in Kumbh Mela
Over 250 reunited with families in Kumbh Mela

The first day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj saw over 250 individuals separated from their families in the dense crowd reunited thanks to the efficient measures taken by the fair administration. However, some attendees, including an...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances