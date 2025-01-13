Illegal Bangladeshi immigrant living in India for 38 years held in Mumbai





Two other Bangladeshi nationals were also arrested for living illegally in Mumbai for the past several years.





During a special drive being conducted against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the police arrested Jahangeer Alam Shoeed Morol from Jai Ambe Nagar in Chembur recently.





"His investigation revealed that he has been living illegally in India for the last 38 years and working as a labourer," the police said.





The police stated that Morol crossed into India illegally through the Bangladesh border without any legal documents.





He was found with forged Indian documents.





The two other Bangladeshis, Kalam Ali Sheikh (46) and Saidu Sukur Sheikh (37), were arrested from Antop Hill and Wadala, a police official added. -- PTI

