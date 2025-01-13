RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


IIT Kharagpur student found hanging in hostel room

January 13, 2025  15:03
A student of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead inside his hostel room, an institute official said on Monday.

Shaon Malik, a third-year student of Electrical Engineering, was found hanging inside the room by his parents who had come to meet him on Sunday.

His parents and institute personnel had to forcibly open the door of the hostel room after he did not respond to repeated calls, the official said.

Malik had spoken to his parents over phone the previous night and "things seemed perfectly normal", according to the official.

The institute will conduct an internal probe into the death and take steps to prevent such incidents in future, he said.

A senior police officer said the post-mortem has been completed and the process was videographed.

Investigation is underway, he said.

IIT-Kharagpur, in a statement, said: "With a sense of utter shock, the students, staff and faculty members deeply mourn the sudden loss of Shaon Malik, a third-year student from the Department of Electrical Engineering. He was found dead in Azad Hall of Residence premises on the morning of January 12." 

The Azad Hall of Residence is one of the hostels in the institute.

"Upon discovery of the incident, the campus security and medical teams were immediately alerted... The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Malik's death. The institute is fully cooperating with the authorities," it said. -- PTI
