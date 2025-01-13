RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Four posing as Lawrence Bishnoi's aides extort doctors in Delhi, arrested

January 13, 2025  22:17
The Delhi police arrested four members of a gang, including a village head from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, for extorting money from Delhi-based doctors by posing as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aides, officials said on Monday.

The gang was earlier involved in duping people on the pretext of installing mobile towers on their properties, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rishi Sharma (41), Arun Verma (38), Sabal Singh (45) and Harsh (38). Sabal is a 'gram pradhan' (village head) from Mainpuri, the police said.

Harsh, who started his career as a street vendor, now owns several luxury cars, they said.

The investigation started after Dr Animesh, chief medical officer at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, lodged a complaint at Bharat Nagar police station of northwest district.

In his complaint, Dr Animesh said that on January 10, he received a threatening letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, demanding protection money to be transferred to a specific bank account.

"This led to the registration of an FIR. A team was formed to investigate the entire matter," deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

The DCP said that multiple operations were launched to identify the accused and to arrest them. -- PTI
