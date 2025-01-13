RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Fire in Delhi's Paschim Vihar claims 1 life, 2 injured

January 13, 2025  11:46
Representative image
Representative image
A woman was killed and two others were injured after a fire broke out in a residential flat in Paschim Vihar area, an official of Delhi Fire Services said on Monday.
   
The incident occurred in the new slum flats in Paschim Puri area.
 
"The fire department received the call at approximately 10:27 pm and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene. The fire, confined to domestic articles in a second-floor flat of the ground-plus-three-storey building, was brought under control," said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg.
 
The DFS chief said the firefighters found the charred body of a woman in the flat. 
 
Her identity is yet to be confirmed. The body was handed over to police for further investigation, he added.
 
Two others were rescued by the DFS team with burns and were immediately rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital.
 
The cause of the fire is being investigated. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Patrolling, grazing started at LAC: Army Chief
LIVE! Patrolling, grazing started at LAC: Army Chief

Maha Kumbh: World's largest religious gathering begins
Maha Kumbh: World's largest religious gathering begins

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu pilgrimage, commenced in Prayagraj, India on Monday, with over 40 lakh people taking the first holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Uttar Pradesh Chief...

IN PHOTOS: Z-Morh Tunnel, J-K's landmark project
IN PHOTOS: Z-Morh Tunnel, J-K's landmark project

It provides all-weather access to Sonamarg, replacing the avalanche-prone Z-turn road.

Man arrested for chopping udders of cows in Bengaluru
Man arrested for chopping udders of cows in Bengaluru

The accused, Syed Nasru, had cut the udders of the cows in Vinayakanagar of Chamarajpet in the wee hours of Sunday, they said.

'Anti-Hindu': Mulayam's statue at Maha Kumbh sparks row
'Anti-Hindu': Mulayam's statue at Maha Kumbh sparks row

The move drew criticism from the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. Its president Mahant Ravindra Puri said that Mulayam Singh Yadav had always been "anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan".

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances