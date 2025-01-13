RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Curious about afterlife Meerut boy shoots himself

January 13, 2025  20:25
Curious about afterlife as his online searches revealed later, a 15-year-old boy allegedly shot himself with a country-made pistol in front of his family in Meerut, police said on Monday.

According to police, Yuvraj Rana, who was in class 9, searched about 'Garuda Purana', 'what happens after death', 'methods of death' and 'where soul goes after death' on Google and Youtube prior to his death.

There was no suicide note left behind by the boy, officials said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Apex Colony when Yuvraj Rana shot himself. The family is yet to file a formal complaint in the matter, Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar said.

The pistol was procured from his room and efforts are underway to determine the source of the pistol, the SHO said.

He said preliminary investigations suggest that Yuvraj was upset after his mother and brother scolded him for being in bad company.

The family had also sold his bike which agitated him further, the officer added.

The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, the officer said.   -- PTI
