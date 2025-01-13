RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Book on Gauri Lankesh's murder is out

January 13, 2025  15:00
Pic courtesy: Gauri Lankesh/X
A new book by journalist-author Rollo Romig delves into the tragic assassination of journalist Gauri Lankesh and its implications for democracy, free speech, and journalism in India. 

I Am on the Hitlist, released under Westland Books 'Context' imprint, reconstructs the events leading up to the shocking murder of Lankesh, a prominent journalist and editor of Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike.

Lankesh was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

"This book is a tribute to the India I love, and to those Indians who are defending it from the forces that want to narrow it into something rigid and homogenous and cruel. It's also a celebration of one extraordinary and delightfully complicated Indian, Gauri Lankesh.

"To me the book's central mystery is not who murdered Gauri but the question of how she managed to live so fully and touch so many different kinds of people. It's a book about how to live a life, and writing it forever changed the way I live mine," said the US-based author in a statement.        

The book, priced at Rs 799, is available across online and offline stores. 
