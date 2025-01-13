RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Bloodbath in markets, Sensex falls over 1,000 points

January 13, 2025  16:03
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Monday amid weak global trends and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,048.90 points to settle at 76,330.01 while the NSE Nifty dropped 345.55 points to 23,085.95.

Meanwhile, rupee crashed 27 paise to hit a new lifetime low of 86.31 against the US dollar, dragged down by a robust American currency amid volatile global cues.

Meanwhile, rupee recorded steepest single-day fall in nearly two years and crashed 57 paise down at record low of 86.61 (provisional) against US dollar.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bloodbath in markets, Sensex falls over 1,000 points
LIVE! Bloodbath in markets, Sensex falls over 1,000 points

'Ancient temples converted into mosques be vacated'
'Ancient temples converted into mosques be vacated'

The president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, has demanded the evacuation of mosques built on ancient temples across India. Puri, who is also the president of the Mansa Devi Temple Trust in Haridwar, claims...

In 1st, Indian university grows spinach tissue in space
In 1st, Indian university grows spinach tissue in space

Growing plants in space under micro gravity is an important milestone for space biological research and as an engaging activity for the astronauts during long duration manned missions.

'Dragged its feet': HC questions Delhi govt bona fides
'Dragged its feet': HC questions Delhi govt bona fides

The Delhi high court on Monday said the state government dragged its feet on the issue of tabling of several Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports before the assembly, raising 'doubts on its bona fides'.

Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K
Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K

Modi also met the construction workers who worked meticulously amid harsh conditions to complete the tunnel.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances