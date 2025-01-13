Bloodbath in markets, Sensex falls over 1,000 points

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Monday amid weak global trends and unabated foreign fund outflows.





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,048.90 points to settle at 76,330.01 while the NSE Nifty dropped 345.55 points to 23,085.95.





Meanwhile, rupee recorded steepest single-day fall in nearly two years and crashed 57 paise down at record low of 86.61 (provisional) against US dollar.