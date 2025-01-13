RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Atishi fails to submit poll papers today

January 13, 2025  17:23
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi could not file her nomination from the Kalkaji assembly constituency on Monday, an Aam Aadmi Party leader said. 

Accompanied by senior party leader Manish Sisodia, the chief minister held a roadshow after paying obeisance at a gurudwara in Giri Nagar and then proceeded towards the office of the district election officer to file her nomination.

However, as the roadshow got her delayed, she went to the Election Commission office to join AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, for a meeting with officials at 3 pm without filing the nomination papers. 

Nominations for the assembly elections can be filed every day until 3 pm. 

Atishi is now scheduled to file her papers on Tuesday.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji assembly, Atishi gives a high-five to supporters during her nomination filing roadshow for the Delhi Assembly election, at Giri Nagar Gurudwara in New Delhi on Monday. Party leader Manish Sisodia is also present. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
